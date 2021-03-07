Delhi sees 37% rise in no. of people in home isolation over 1 week

New Delhi: With the national Capital registering an upsurge in COVID-19 cases, there has been a rise of over 37 per cent in the number of people under home isolation here and a steady increase in the count of containment zones in the last seven days.



The positivity rate also rose to 0.53 per cent on March 5 from 0.36 per cent on February 27, according to official figures, which also showed that the number of containment on March 5 stood at 591 an increase of 46 from 545 on February 27.

Delhi recorded 312 COVID-19 cases on Friday, the highest number of daily incidences in nearly one-and-a-half months, while three more fatalities pushed the death toll in the city to 10,918.

It was also a significant jump from 261 cases registered on Thursday.

A total of 585 cases were reported on January 1 and 384 on January 4. The daily count had dropped to 306 on January 11 and risen again to 386 on January 12, according to official data shared by the Delhi health department.

The numbers had started to come down in February, and on February 26, 256 cases were recorded, the highest daily count in that month.

Meanwhile, Delhi recorded 321 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, the second consecutive day in March on which the daily count crossed the 300-mark, while the positivity rate rose to 0.60 per cent amid a sudden surge in incidences, as per data shared by the health department.

On Saturday, one more fatality was recorded, taking the death toll to 10,919, according to the latest health bulletin.

Over 33,000 beneficiaries received shots of COVID-19 vaccine in the national Capital on Saturday, the highest number of people vaccinated in a single day since the starting of the inoculation exercise on January 16, officials said.