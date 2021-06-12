Delhi sees 24 more deaths, positivity rate dips to 0.31%

New Delhi: Delhi recorded 238 new COVID-19 cases, the lowest in nearly three months, and 24 more deaths on Friday, while the positivity rate dipped to 0.31 per cent, according to data shared by the health department here.



As per the latest health bulletin, these new fatalities pushed the death toll from COVID-19 here to 24,772.

On Thursday, the city had recorded 305 new cases with a positivity rate of 0.41 per cent, and 45 deaths.

On March 8, Delhi had recorded 239 cases and on March 9, the tally was 320, according to official data.

The infection rate, which had reached 36 per cent in the last week of April, has come down to below one per cent now.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday had said that the Coronavirus situation was "quite under control" as he had announced certain relaxations in the lockdown in the city.

"Bringing back the economy on track is crucial as the situation of Coronavirus is improving," he had said.

A total of 77,112 tests, including 56,000 RT-PCR tests and 21,112 rapid antigen tests, were conducted a day ago, according to the health bulletin on Friday.

The number of cumulative cases on Friday stood at 14,30,671. Over 14 lakh patients have recovered from the infection, it said.

The number of active cases decreased to 3,922 on Friday from 4,212 a day before, as per the bulletin.

The number of people under home isolation dipped to 1,238 from 1,369 on Thursday while the number of containment zones dropped to 8,032 from 9,547 a day before, the bulletin said.