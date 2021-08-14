Delhi school Board approved for exams, certificates: Dy CM

New Delhi: The Delhi Board of School Education has now been granted approval by the apex body of examinations and certifications — the Council of Boards of School Education (COBSE) — making it equivalence to all other Indian school boards, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia announced on Friday.



He added that the Association of Indian Universities (AIU) had also approved the equivalence of DBSE with CBSE and Indian Boards for higher education purposes.

Sisodia, who is also Delhi's Education Minister, said that the Delhi government's collaboration with International Baccalaureate (IB) is already going to open up opportunities for children and with the approvals from the COBSE and AIU, learning assessment is set to be transformed under this new school board.

Students passing out of schools affiliated to DBSE will have universal recognition and acceptance, he said. More than 7,500 applications received so far for admissions in 20 Schools of Specialised Excellence, which are among the first 30 schools int he city to be affiliated to the board.

Following the approvals, the DBSE is all set to affiliate schools, conduct examinations and grant certificates which will be treated as equivalent to the corresponding certificates issued by other recognised boards in the country. Students who pass out from DBSE or DBSE affiliated schools can take admission in other boards and Board exam certificates will be valid for admission in higher education institutions as well.

"On the grant of COBSE membership to Delhi Board of School Education, Secondary and Higher Secondary Examinations conducted and certificates issued by it would have equivalence to the corresponding certificates of other member-boards of COBSE", read the letter issued by the COBSE.

Earlier, the Governing Council of the AIU, an inter-university organisation which acts as a representative of universities in India, "approved the proposal of DBSE and resolved to give equivalence to Delhi Board of School Education, Delhi, with CBSE and other recognised Boards of India".

As of now, 30 schools have been affiliated to DBSE. In next few years, all the government schools of Delhi will be affiliated to the DBSE which has started functioning in partnership with International Baccalaureate (IB), Sisodia said. Besides, the recognised private schools in the city too will have the option of affiliating themselves with the DBSE.

The Delhi government has also started 20 Schools of Specialised Excellence (SoSE) which are aimed at providing specialised education to students in the domains of their deep interest and aptitude.

All SoSEs are also affiliated to DBSE thus students passing out of these schools will be treated on equal footing along with students passing out from other recognised boards.