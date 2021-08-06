Delhi saw 40% 'excess' rain so far; PWD Min Jain takes stock

New Delhi: Four districts in Delhi have recorded "large excess" rainfall, while three districts have gauged "excess" precipitation so far this monsoon season, according to IMD data. Only Northeast Delhi has recorded "deficit" rainfall — 149.9 mm against the normal of 332.2 mm since June 1, when the monsoon season starts.



Overall, the capital has received 40 per cent "excess" rainfall so far — 409.9 mm against the normal of 293.4mm.

Central Delhi, which was the most rain-deficient district in India till July 11, has recorded 62 per cent more rainfall — 537.5 mm against the long-period average of 332.2mm. North Delhi has received 596.8 mm rainfall, which is 107 per cent more than normal. New Delhi has gauged 468.4 mm precipitation, 80 per cent more than the usual amount.

Northwest Delhi has recorded 426.3 mm rainfall so far, which is 70 per cent more than normal, while Southwest Delhi (465.8 mm) has got 56 per cent more rain than the average.

The national capital had recorded 34.8 mm rainfall against the normal of 65.5mm in June. In July, it received 507.1 mm rainfall, which was nearly 141 per cent above the long-period average of 210.6 mm. It was also the maximum rainfall in the month since July 2003, and the second highest ever. However, the MeT Officer has predicted normal rains for August.

The national capital recorded a maximum temperature of 35.3 degrees Celsius on Thursday, one notch above the season's average, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. The minimum temperature at the Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative data for Delhi, settled at 26.5 degrees Celsius — considered normal for this time of the year.

The weather department has predicted "generally cloudy sky with light rain" for Friday.

PWD Min takes stock: Significantly, with the rains so far already damaging roads in many places and causing waterlogging, Delhi PWD Minister Satyendar Jain on Thursday chaired a meeting with PWD officials, and officials of the Irrigation and Flood Control Board — asking them to stay alert and active in responding to waterlogging complaints in the city.



He also asked officials to remain vigilant throughout the rainy season to ensure that water does not accumulate on roads.

"The foremost responsibility of a responsible government is to not take any problem being faced by the people lightly and a steadfast administration is paramount for a people-oriented government which the Delhi government is," Jain said in a statement.

The meeting also discussed the problem of waterlogging in Narela Industrial Estate because of the low capacity of the existing drain in the area.