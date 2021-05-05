Delhi rushes against time to get oxygen plants installed

New Delhi: As the Capital continues to battle the prevailing oxygen crisis in the city, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday inspected the Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital in Mangolpuri and said that an oxygen refilling plant being installed there would be ready by night providing some much-needed relief to patients.



The plant, imported from France, can help refill as many as 80-100 bug cylinders on a daily basis.

The Deputy CM added that his government was working on war footing to augment bed capacity in the city but that not much can be done to operationalise them unless the Capital gets its allocated oxygen supply every day.

He said that the Yamuna Sports Complex Covid facility in the CWG facility was functioning smoothly now, especially after the oxygen plant was installed there allowing seamless treatment for the 175 patients admitted there.

Meanwhile, a day after it was reported that the 300 tonnes of foreign Covid relief that landed at IGIA last week was yet to be sent to states, including Delhi, the Centre on Tuesday said it had started the allocation process.

In a statement, the Centre said over 40 lakh pieces of relief, including medicines, concentrators, cylinders, PSA oxygen plants, had been allocated to different states and UTs.

However, the allocation in Delhi came to six Centre-run hospitals, including Lady Hardinge, Safdarjung, RML, AIIMS, DRDO and NITRD hospitals, and two other local hospitals in Moti Nagar and Pooth Kalan.

In addition to this, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has said it is going to set up five oxygen plants in and around Delhi by the end of this week.

"These plants are to be installed at AIIMS Trauma Centre, Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital (RML), Safdarjung Hospital, Lady Hardinge Medical College and one at AIIMS, Jhajjar, Haryana," the ministry stated.

The Defence Ministry said that as per its schedule, two of the aforementioned five plants reached Delhi on Tuesday and were being installed at AIIMS and RML Hospitals, respectively.