Delhi riots victims gather demanding justice, CPI(M) seeks impartial probe

New Delhi: CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat on Monday spoke on the first anniversary of the north-east Delhi riots, alleging that there had been a deliberate subversion of justice. She averred that the truth had been hijacked to serve political interests and to save leaders of the ruling party.



The press conference was also attended by families of riot victims. The CPI(M) demanded an independent, impartial probe into the Delhi

riots.

Blaming BJP leader Kapil Mishra, Karat accused him of making inflammatory speeches ahead of the riot.

"This shows how the government in power has given protection to its leaders who gave inflammatory speeches." Karat said.

She added that the government wants no dissent at all. "According to its dictionary, dissent equals anti-nationalism, and anti-nationalism becomes patriotism if you wear a saffron scarf and carry a BJP flag," she added.

"The role of the police has to be questioned and asked how the Capital was allowed to burn for five days under the eye of the Home Minister himself," the party said.

The families narrated the ordeal to the media. A 23-year-old Faizan who lost his brother in riots is still waiting for

justice.

Mumtaz while narrating how his restaurant was burnt during the riots and his complaints were dismissed, instead those trying to help him were intimidated.

Malaika's husband was dragged out of his home and his body was burnt and thrown in the drain. "My child was in the other room, but they dragged my husband and killed him," she said.

The party also released a report on the riots detailing the suffering of the victims.