Delhi riots: Shahrukh Pathan moves court, calls probe 'sham'

New Delhi: Calling the police probe into his case as "sham" that was done to "instil fear in Muslims", Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan, who is also accused of pointing his gun at a police officer last year, has moved bail in a murder case before a Delhi court.



Moved through advocate Khalid Akhtar, Pathan has claimed the probe carried out by police in the case as a "fishing investigation" as according to him, the FIR lodged to investigate a completely different case and that police has filed a chargesheet in a very different case.

The case pertains to the murder of one Vinod Kumar who was killed on February 24 last year. Pathan is also involved in the case where he had pointed a gun at Head Constable Deepak Dahiya.

"Investigating officers has surreptitiously investigated a different case so that the malicious prosecution would not get frustrated by delay in lodging FIR/complaint," the bail plea read.

Pathan's lawyer further argued that there were no witness complaints in the said case and the police had planted victims and evidence to merely "persecute and create a sense of fear in the hearts and minds of minorities to not raise their voices against unconstitutional enactments".

The advocate further said that the entire investigation was a sham merely to harass the accused persons and "to instil fear among Muslims, in order to deter them from raising their voices against arbitrary and unconstitutional enactment of CAA and NRC".