Delhi riots: No bail to accused in auto driver murder case

new delhi: A court on Friday rejected the bail application filed by a man accused of the murder of a 32-year-old auto driver during the violence in the northeast Delhi in February. Sabuddin and several others are accused of murder of auto driver Babbu of Shri Ram colony in Khajuri Khas area, during the riots. Three other accused are out on bail.

According to the FIR registered on the complaint of the deceased's brother, Babbu was on his way when his vehicle came to a halt near the Khajuri roundabout where rioters were pelting stones on February 25. "He suffered injuries during the riots and was rushed to Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital and later referred to GTB Hospital where he took his last breath on Feb 27," the FIR stated.