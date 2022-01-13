Delhi riots: HC pulls up cops for delay in probe into death of man

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday questioned the delay in investigating an incident where a man, 23 year old Faizan, was forced to sing the national anthem during the Delhi riots that erupted in the year 2020.

The incident relates to a video that had gone viral wherein Faizan could be seen allegedly being beaten by the police while being forced to sing the national anthem and 'Vande Mataram'.

According to legal news website Live Law, Justice Mukta Gupta sought a detailed status report in the probe under the signature of the concerned Deputy Commissioner of Police.

While the Court was informed by the Delhi Police that they have interrogated a head constable in the matter, Justice Mukta Gupta orally remarked thus: "It has been two years, you have been able to just identify some person?"

The matter will now be heard on February 22.