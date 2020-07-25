Delhi riots: HC defers police's plea against school owner's bail to Aug

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court said it will hear in August, an application by the police seeking to place additional facts related to a case of communal violence in north-east Delhi during anti-CAA protests in February in which the probe agency has challenged the bail granted to the owner of a private



school. Justice Suresh Kumar Kait, who was conducting the hearing through video conferencing, said since the application was not on record, the matter will be heard on August 17.

A fresh application was filed on Friday morning by Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) Amit Prasad submitting that the President has appointed 11 SPPs, including him, in relation to 752 cases pertaining to riots in north-east Delhi and he would be representing

the State.

Thus, the entire controversy agitated by the Standing Counsel (Criminal) (Rahul Mehra) has been put to rest in as much the authority of the President of India in a situation of a difference of opinion cannot be questioned by the Standing Counsel (Criminal), more particularly before this court while exercising powers, it claimed.

The controversy over who will represent the state has been raised in the proceedings of various cases time and again where Delhi government standing counsel (criminal) Rahul Mehra, who has been appointed by the full court of Delhi High Court to represent the state in criminal matters, opposes filing of the petition by lawyers who are authorised by the L-G to represent

the state.