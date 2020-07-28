Delhi riots: HC asks police to submit order of senior officer to probe teams

new delhi: The Delhi High Court Monday directed the police to file a copy of an order passed by a senior officer of the probe agency to its team, which has been challenged by the families of two victims who were allegedly killed during the Delhi riots this year. Justice Suresh Kumar Kait said no action can be taken based on a news report, on which the petition was filed unless some authenticity to the claims is provided.



The court was hearing a petition filed by Sahil Parvez, whose father was shot dead allegedly by rioters near his home, and Mohd Saeed Salmani, whose elderly mother was allegedly lynched in her house, seeking quashing of a July 8 order issued by Special Commissioner of Delhi Police (Crime and Economic Offences Wing).

Advocate Mehmood Pracha, representing the petitioners, sought directions to the police to produce the July 8 order of Special CP Praveer Ranjan and other such orders issued by the authorities, which amounts to unlawful and illegal interference in the performance of investigative functions by police officers.

Clearly, under pressure from these efforts, respondent no.4 (Special CP) issued an order dated July 8 observing that there was a degree of resentment in the Hindu community against the arrest of certain Hindu persons, and directing investigating officers that they should be careful in the future when making arrests and that arrests of persons should be made only after discussion of the evidence with special public prosecutors who have been illegally appointed to represent the police in these cases, the plea claimed.

The high court, however, remarked that instead of filing this petition, the petitioners could have taken the July 8 letter through RTI and they should first go through the document.

The counsel representing Delhi Police sought time to place on record July 8 order. Let needful be done within two days with an advance copy to the other side, Justice

Kait said.