Delhi riots: HC asks police to respond to plea seeking videos of anti-CAA protests

new delhi: The Delhi High Court Monday sought response from the police on a plea by JNU student and Pinjra Tod activist Devangana Kalita, accused in a case related to northeast Delhi riots in February, seeking copies of videos of protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).



Justice Suresh Kumar Kait issued notice and asked Delhi Police to file status report in the case and listed the matter for further hearing on January 7, 2021.

Kalita, in her plea filed through advocates Adit S Pujari, Tusharika Mattoo and Kunal Negi, has sought copies of videos of protests against the CAA and other electronic data available with the police in the matter that were filed along with the charge sheet in the case.