Delhi riots: Court rejects bail plea of man held in murder case

new delhi: A Delhi court has dismissed a bail application of a man arrested in connection with a case related to the killing of a local resident during the communal violence in north-east Delhi in February, saying he may threaten the public witnesses who lived in his locality. Additional Sessions Judge Vinod Yadav rejected the bail plea of Pardeep Rai in the murder case of one Monis in the Brijpuri area.



"The case is very sensitive in nature. The possibility of the applicant (Rai) threatening the public witnesses, who are yet to be examined cannot be ruled out, as they are residents of the same locality. "Considering the facts and circumstances of the case in totality, I do not find it to be a fit case for grant of bail," the judge said.

Special Public Prosecutor Manoj Chaudhary, appearing for the state, opposed the bail plea saying an eye witness in the case had identified Rai to be part of a mob who had allegedly beaten Monis with sticks and swords and also pelted stones as soon as they came to know that he belonged to the Muslim community.

This eye witness further stated that Monis had tried to escape, but fell on the ground and later the police staff deployed at Brijpuri saved him and sent him to the hospital, the public prosecutor said.

Advocate Aakash Verma, appearing for Rai, told the court the accused was picked up from his house by police and falsely implicated in this case. According to the prosecution, on February 25 Monis was returning back from his father's home and when he reached Yamuna Vihar bus stand he was allegedly caught by a mob, beaten severely due to which he succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.