Delhi riots: Court orders jail authorities to shift inmates who assaulted Ishrat Jahan

New delhi: A day after former Congress councillor and Delhi riots accused Ishrat Jahan alleged that she was being "verbally and physically abused" by fellow inmates inside Mandoli jail, a Delhi Court on Wednesday ordered the Jail Superintendent to change the ward of inmates who had allegedly threatened her and "personally monitor" all security related issues involving her.



Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat in his order said that the Jail Superintendent "must sincerely address with promptitude all concerns/safety issues of inmates lodged in the jail".

The court noted: "Accused Ishrat Jahan submits that she was harassed, abused and hurt by other female inmates. She has named Shweta, Gulshan and Pooja and stated that these inmates indulge in vulgar activities being lesbian and one of them has threatened her to ruin her face".

During the hearing on Wednesday, on being asked by ASJ Rawat if her grievance had been solved, Jahan alleged that despite the court's directions, she was allegedly threatened again by an inmate who told her to "ruin her face if she was her father's child".

While requesting the court to either "transfer her or the inmates to another jail", Jahan said, "I already have medical complications and am in jail in a highly sensitive case. I cannot handle this".

Meanwhile, Advocate Pradeep Teotia, on behalf of Jahan, said that "his client is facing harassment in the jail and for which a criminal action may also be initiated under IPC for outraging the modesty of the accused by the lesbian female inmate". "You can scare my client as much as you want, but we will take these complaints up to higher authorities if needed," he told the court.

The Jail Superintendent, in his report, however denied that she was beaten badly by any inmate, adding that Jahan "never intimated about any threat to her safety from other inmates earlier". "…on December 22, there were some heated arguments between Pooja and Ishrat Jahan over a small issue. The Jail Staff had intervened and lodging of both the inmates was changed immediately. Accused Ishrat Jahan has been shifted to another ward as per her request," the status report said.

ASJ Rawat also stated that Jahan may, if she wishes, move the concerned Jurisdictional Magistrate with jurisdiction over Mandoli Jail by filing a criminal complaint.

While posting the matter for further hearing on January 5, the court said, "The concerned Jail Superintendent shall also be present on Webex along with accused Ishrat Jahan for apprising the court about steps taken for ensuring the safety of the accused and other administrative actions that are necessary for meeting her concerns".