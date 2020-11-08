Delhi riots: Court grants bail to two, says they are not seen in any CCTV footage of incident

New delhi: A Delhi court has granted bail to two men in a February communal riots case in which several policemen and a local man received gunshot injuries, saying there was no CCTV footage of the incident where they could be identified.



Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat granted the relief to Gulfam and Aatir on furnishing a bail bond of Rs 25,000 each and a surety of like amount in the case.

One Rohit Shukla allegedly received gunshot injury in the incident at Mauzpur Chowk during the commual violence in northeast Delhi.

Shrukh Pathan, whose picture showing him pointing a gun at unarmed Delhi Police head constable during the communal riots went viral on social media, was also an accused in the case. He is in judicial custody in the matter.

The court, in its order passed on November 6, said that Shukla did not name Gulfam and Aatir when his statement was recorded on March 9 and later identified them on April 1.

While granting bail, the court directed them not to tamper with evidence or leave the jurisdiction of Delhi without its prior permission.