Delhi riots: Court grants bail to man, says was not part of mob

New Delhi: A court here has granted bail to a man in a case related to February's communal clashes in northeast Delhi, saying it is clear from the CCTV footage that he was not part of a riotous mob and was unarmed.

Additional Sessions Judge Vinod Yadav granted the relief to Mohammad Mobin Ali on furnishing a bail bond of Rs 20,000 and a surety of a like amount.

"Apparently, the CCTV footage is in two parts. In the first part, the co-accused persons namely Mohammad Javed Khan, Mohammad Anas and others are clearly seen with swords, sticks etc. in their hands whereas, in the second part, the applicant (Mobin) is seen. He is clearly unarmed and appears to be very cool, calm and composed.

"From the very perusal of the CCTV footage, it is clearly apparent that the applicant does not appear to be part of a riotous mob," the court said in its order passed on Friday.

The court directed that Mobin should maintain peace and harmony in the New Usmanpur locality and not tamper with the evidence or influence any witness in the case.

It also directed him to appear before the court on each and every date of hearing in the case.

It said he should furnish his mobile phone number to the station house officer of the New Usmanpur police station upon his release from jail and install the "Aarogya Setu" mobile application on his phone.

The court, however, clarified that anything stated in the order should not be construed as expressing any opinion on the merits of the case as it is at the pre-cognisance stage.