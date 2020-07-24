Delhi riots: Court grants bail to accused

new delhi: A Delhi court Thursday granted bail to an accused in a case related to communal violence in north-east Delhi in February, saying that the police failed to give any satisfactory reply to what evidence has been found against him.

Additional Sessions Judge Vinod Yadav granted the relief to Vinod Kumar on furnishing a bail bond of Rs 20,000 with one surety of like amount.

On inquiry being made from the IO (investigating officer) by this court, it has been stated by the IO that the applicant (Kumar) was not seen in any of the videos. It is also admitted by the IO that the applicant has been arrested in this matter only on account of the fact that his name is there in the FIR.

When the IO was further questioned about any material against the applicant then the IO could not give any satisfactory answer thereto, the court said in its order. It directed Kumar not to make any endeavour to threaten the witnesses or tamper with evidence in the case and to regularly attend the court hearing. During the hearing, Kumar's counsel told the court that he has not been seen in any video footage.