Delhi riots: Court denies bail to Tahir Hussain

New Delhi: A court here on Saturday dismissed the bail applications of former AAP councillor Tahir Hussain in connection with two Northeast Delhi riots cases, saying he used his muscle power and political clout to act as a kingpin in planning and instigating the communal conflagration.

The court said that Hussain did not use his hands and fists but rioters as human weapons who on his instigation could have killed anybody, and denied him relief citing the gravity of the offence and his influence in the locality. Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Vinod Yadav passed the order on the bail applications filed by Hussain in connection with two cases of gunshot injuries sustained by two men during the widespread riots in the city's northeast area in February last year.

"It is prima facie apparent that he used his muscle power and political clout to act as a kingpin in planning, instigating and fanning the flames of communal conflagration, the ASJ said, adding that the allegations against him are extremely grave in nature. Even if there were no direct acts of violence attributable to the applicant, he cannot shy away from the fact that his building became the hub for the rioters and rabble-rousers to unleash the worst communal riots since partition in Delhi, the court remarked.

The cases were registered on separate complaints filed by one Ajay Kumar Jha and Prince Bansal who claimed that they sustained injuries after a riotous mob, which was pelting stones, throwing petrol bombs and firing gunshots from the terrace of Hussain's house, fired upon them on February 25.