Delhi riots: CDR location at crime scene cannot be coincidence: Court denies anticipatory bail in murder of IB official

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Thursday denied an anticipatory bail application moved by a man accused in the murder of Intelligence Bureau officer Ankit Sharma during the February riots, noting that the call details records (CDR) location of the accused and his aides being found at the scene of the crime "cannot be a mere coincidence".



Additional Sessions Judge Vinod Yadav, in his order, said that the CDR analysis of the accused, Muntajim alias Musa, reveals that he had been in regular touch with the co-accused persons namely Sameer Khan and Haseen, who were actively involved in rioting. "His name has duly surfaced in the intercepted phone call(s) and transcripts between the co-accused men and his friends and relatives," ASJ Yadav

said.

"The court cannot lose sight of the fact that the applicant and his two aides are residents of Nand Nagri and their CDR location being found at the scene of crime (SOC) on the day of incident cannot be a mere coincidence," the order read.

The court also raised doubts over the past crime record submitted by the applicant saying, "The previous conviction/involvement report filed by the investigative agency along with the reply clearly and unerringly reveals that besides the present case, applicant has also been previously involved in three cases of Police Station Nand Nagri, which are all of heinous offences," ASJ Yadav noted while dismissing his anticipatory

bail plea.

Meanwhile, in another case involving the alleged murder of one Babbu during the riots, an accused, Zubair, was denied bail by a local court here on Thursday. In its order, the court noted that the accused has been clearly identified by a police head constable and independent eye-witnesses.

"I have also gone through the CCTV footage which shows the brutality with which the victim was killed in the matter," ASJ Yadav said.