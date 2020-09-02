Delhi riots: Bail denied to Jamia student in UAPA case

new delhi: A Delhi court has dismissed the bail application of Jamia Millia Islamia student Gulfisha Fatima, arrested under the stringent anti-terror law - Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, in a case related to the north-east Delhi riots this February.

Fatima had challenged a sessions court's June 29 order extending the period of investigation in the case and sought statutory bail on the ground that the chargesheet has not been filed in the case within the time period of 90 days as provided by the law. Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat rejected the bail application on the ground that it was without any merit.