Delhi riots: Another UAPA chargesheet

New Delhi: Even as the hearing in the bail pleas of several students and activists continues in the UAPA case related to the February 2020 north-east Delhi riots, the Delhi Police have now filed another supplementary chargesheet in the case.



The fresh supplementary chargesheet was filed in the court of Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat of the Karkardooma courthouse and according to legal news website Bar&Bench, it outlines details of alleged meetings held by the accused before the riots.

Special Public Prosecutor Amit Prasad submitted before the court that the forensic reports on the acid attacks on police personnel during the riots have also come back and so have the results on the voice sample analysis of one of the accused, Jamia Millia Islamia student leader and activist Asif Iqbal Tanha.

Notably, Tanha, along with several other accused in the case like JNU students Devangana Kalita and Natasha Narwal, Safoora Zarga and some others have already been granted bail in the case by the Delhi High Court.

The instant case is the one being investigated by the Special Cell of the Delhi Police, which claims to be investigating the "main conspiracy" behind the riots in the Capital.

The Special Cell had filed the first chargesheet in the case in November of 2020 — a 17,000-page document. Notably, the court here had taken cognizance of the entire chargesheet in less than 24 hours.

While reports have highlighted some serious loopholes in the argument presented by the police there, it remains to be tested at trial. Even a bare perusal of the first few thousand pages of the chargesheet showed that more than 1,000 pages have been dedicated to simply reproducing the contents of all 750-plus FIRs registered in relation to the riots.