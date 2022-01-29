Delhi riots: Acted promptly without fear or favour, all probes diligent and fair, says Delhi Police in HC reply

New Delhi: The Delhi Police has told the Delhi High Court that the authorities acted promptly, vigilantly, and effectively without any fear or



favour and in a professional manner to control law and order situation in the affected areas and to save life and property of people during the 2020 North East Delhi riots.

It said as and when the protestors tried to infringe the law and failed to obey directions of enforcement agencies, appropriate legal action was taken against the miscreants.

The police said that due to the measures taken by it, the violence could be contained in a few days and was confined to a limited area and the investigation of these cases is being carried out professionally and scientifically under the monitoring of senior officers.

The police filed an affidavit before a bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh, before whom the matter was listed on Friday and would now be taken up on February 4.

The court was hearing a batch of petitions concerning the 2020 violence and alleged hate speeches by leaders which led to violence in the backdrop of protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. Apart from seeking action against those who allegedly gave the hate speeches, some pleas have also sought other reliefs, which include setting up of an SIT, FIRs against police officers who were allegedly involved in the violence, and disclosure of persons arrested and detained.

It also informed the high court that out of 758 cases, charge sheets have been filed in 367, investigation pending in 384, the cancellation report for closure of cases have

been filed in courts in three and four have been quashed by the high court.

Out of 758 cases registered, 695 cases are being investigated by North-East District police. 62 cases that pertained to major incidents like murders etc were transferred to three SITs under the Crime Branch. The UAPA case related to the "conspiracy" behind the riots is with the Special Cell.

The affidavit, filed on January 27 in response to directions seeking an update in the cases, claimed that all cases are investigated promptly, diligently, fairly, and in accordance with the law.

This despite several lower court orders and Delhi High Court orders pointing out serious lapses in probes while granting bail to several accused.

In its response to prayers for action against officials involved in the violence, police had earlier said it had already

created three special investigation teams (SIT) under the crime branch and there was no evidence till now that its officers were involved in the violence.

It had added that the families of people arrested and detained in connection with the riots had been informed.