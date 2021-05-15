Delhi riots accused gets interim bail to celebrate Eid with family

New Delhi: Observing that the festival Eid is "meant to be a time of joy and blessing for the entire Muslim community" and it is a very important time in Islam which allows families and communities to come together, a Delhi court on Wednesday granted a 15-day interim bail to a Delhi riots accused who moved a plea on grounds of celebrating the festival with his family.



Additional Sessions Judge Vinod Yadav in his order noted that the applicant, one Gulfam, deserves interim relief in the matter and also keeping in view that he has been in judicial custody for more than a year now.

"...Eid is meant to be a time of joy and blessing for the entire Muslim community. Eid festival is very important time in Islam and allows families, loved ones and communities to come together and celebrate/enjoy everyday blessings," ASJ Yadav observed in his order.

Keeping in view the following facts, Gulfam alias VIP was admitted to an interim bail of 15 days from the date of his release from the jail on furnishing a personal bond of Rs. 20,000 with one surety of the like amount to the satisfaction of the court.

Gulfam's lawyer, advocate Salim Malik, argued that the accused has been in judicial custody in the matter since March 16 last year. Besides the current case, the lawyer alleged that his client has been falsely implicated by the investigating agency in seven other cases of riots where he has already been granted bail.

Hence, advocate Malik sought a 15-day interim bail on behalf of Gulfam, so that he can celebrate Eid with his family members, as he has been in judicial custody for almost a year now. However, the prosecution in the case opposed the interim bail application, claiming that the applicant is an accused in several riots cases and that the current case pertains to sustaining serious gunshot injuries by one Ajay Goswami at the hands of a riotous mob on February 25 and section 307 IPC was also invoked in the matter.