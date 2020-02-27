Delhi riot: Shopkeepers suffer the most

New Delhi: In the north-east Delhi riot, the innocent shopkeepers are among the worst sufferers as they are facing financial crisis due to the damage and closure of their shops.



Since the violence started, few shops were opened for the first time in Maujpur-Babarpur area on Thursday but shopkeepers were under constant fear that at any point of time, the situation may turn volatile.

"They (mob) broke the lock and threw acid, stones inside the shop. Shopkeepers are worst affected by the riot," said the owner of a furniture shop in Maujpur-Babarpur area.

Most of the shopkeepers didn't want to be named in the story.

According to other shopkeepers, if the situation remains unchanged, it will be tough for them to feed their families. "Since Sunday, shops are closed in the area. We are not able to do any business. There is already a heavy loss," a shopkeeper said.

A boy, who was standing at a general store in Vijay Park area along with his other friends said, "Yes there is fear in the area after witnessing a series of violence but now residents are trying to restore the peace and harmony in the area," the boy said.

Meanwhile, there were other shops which were vandalised by goons. One of the shopkeepers had fixed the gap between the shutter and floor of the shop with bricks.

"They threw acid on my shop after breaking the lock. I have kept bricks nearby shutters inside the so that if anyone throws anything inside my shop, bricks will stop that," he said.

"We appeal not to pay any attention to rumours," a resident said.

An owner of a plastic products shop in the area told Millennium Post that on Tuesday, Molotov, glasses were thrown on his shop.

"Apart from my shop, they threw Molotov stones in my house. They wanted to destroy everything," he said, adding that in one of the shops, the rioters burnt products worth approx Rs 5 lakh.

"For many small traders, their shops are backbone which has been destroyed during the riots," he further added.

Shopkeepers added that these kind of violent acts should not be associated with any religion.

"Violence has no religion," people of the North East Delhi said.

