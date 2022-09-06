Delhi RERA registered 18 projects of DDA; fine imposed for delay

New Delhi: The real estate regulator for the national capital — Delhi-RERA — has registered DDA's 18 ongoing projects and has also imposed a penalty of Rs 1 lakh per project for delay in making applications of registration process, sources said on Monday.



The regulator has also fined Rs 25 lakh each for 12 of the 18 projects for "delay in submitting documents," they said.

Delhi-RERA and DDA (Delhi Development Authority) have been at loggerheads for the last several months over the issue that whether the urban body was required to register their projects with the regulator.

"A fine of Rs 1 lakh per project has been imposed for delay in making applications of registration process of the 18 projects. In 12 of these projects, another fine of Rs 25 lakh each has been slapped for delay in submitting documents," an official source said.

DDA has applied for registration of 18 projects before the Real Estate Regulatory Authority of Delhi since the year 2019. Delhi Regulatory Authority, after processing the applications, conveyed certain deficiencies to DDA, Union Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs, Kaushal Kishore, had said in a written response in Rajya Sabha on August 8.

Subsequently, DDA filed an interim application (IA) raising preliminary objections against the requirement of registration of projects under the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016 (RERA), which was rejected by the Regulatory Authority vide order dated 20.12.2021 and directed DDA to cure the deficiencies in their application for registration, he had informed the Parliament.

DDA has filed an appeal before the Real Estate Appellate Tribunal against the requirement of registration of DDA projects under RERA, the minister had said in his written response.