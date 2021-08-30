Delhi reports zero Covid deaths, 31 new cases

New Delhi: No death due to COVID-19 was recorded in Delhi for the fourth consecutive day on Sunday, while 31 new cases were reported with a positivity rate of 0.04 per cent, according to a health bulletin issued here.



This is the 19th time since Delhi was hit by the second Covid wave that zero fatality was logged in a day.

No death due to COVID-19 was recorded on July 18, July 24, July 29, August 2, August 4, August 8, August 11, August 12, August 13, August 16, August 20, August 21, August 22, August 23, August 24, August 26 and August 27, August 28 too, according to official data.

Thirty two patients were discharged in the last 24 hours, the bulletin said.

On March 2, the national capital had reported zero death due to the virus. The number of single-day cases was 217 on that day and the positivity rate was 0.33 per cent.

The second wave of the pandemic swept through the city in April-May.

No death due to COVID-19 was recorded in Delhi on Saturday, while 29 fresh cases were reported with a positivity rate of 0.04 per cent.

On Friday, 46 fresh cases were recorded with a positivity rate stood at 0.06 per cent, while no death was reported due to COVID-19, according to official data.

On Thursday, 45 fresh cases were recorded with a positivity rate of 0.06 per cent.

On Wednesday, the city registered 35 cases and one fatality due to the infection, while the positivity rate stood at 0.05 per cent. A total of 71,634 tests, including 52,636 RT-PCR tests and 18,998 rapid-antigen tests, were conducted a day before, according to the health bulletin issued on Sunday.

The number of cumulative cases stood at 14,37,716 on Sunday. Over 14.12 lakh patients in Delhi have recovered from the virus, the bulletin said.

The number of fatalities stand at 25,080 while the case fatality rate is 1.74 per cent, the bulletin said. The number of active cases decreased to 392 on Sunday from 393 a day before, according to the bulletin.

The number of people under home isolation was 101 on Sunday, same as the previous day, while the number of containment zones increased to 172 from 160 on Saturday, the bulletin said.

Meanwhile, over 10,000 coronavirus vaccine doses were administered in the national Capital on Sunday, according to the data on CoWIN portal. The number of doses was low since a majority of government vaccination centres are shut on Sundays.