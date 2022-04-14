Delhi reports nearly 300 fresh cases, positivity rate now 2.49%; zero deaths

New Delhi: Delhi reported 299 new COVID-19 cases and zero death on Wednesday while the positivity rate stood at 2.49 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department.



Covid positivity rate in Delhi had jumped from 0.5 per cent to 2.70 per cent in one week, even as doctors on Tuesday had said it was "not a panic situation" as the daily case count was still low but cautioned against dropping the guard.

On Wednesday, 299 new cases were reported, a marked rise from 137 cases on Monday, according to the latest data shared by the health department.

The national capital's COVID-19 tally on Wednesday stood at 18,66,380 and the death toll at 26,158, the latest bulletin stated.

A total of 12,022 COVID-19 tests were conducted in Delhi the previous day, the bulletin said.

As many as 504 COVID-19 patients are in home isolation in the capital, the bulletin stated.

There are 9,745 beds for COVID-19 patients in Delhi hospitals and 43 (0.44 per cent) of them are occupied, it said.

This is not a panic situation, however, there is a need to be vigilant and follow Covid-appropriate behaviour, Dr Richa Sareen, consultant of pulmonology at Fortis Hospital had said on Tuesday.

While being critical of the city government's recent move to remove the mask mandate, the doctor said, it was not a "static decision" and if the situation warrants, the rules can again be changed.

According to several doctors, vaccination and herd immunity has "certainly provided a level of protection" to people.

Dr Suranjit Chatterjee, senior consultant, internal medicine, Apollo Hospital cautioned that while daily cases have been rising, a "sense of complacency has set in among the masses" in general, especially after the mask mandate was removed.

"I do not foresee any new wave as long as we remain cautious, follow Covid-appropriate behaviour and wear mask while being outside, especially in crowded places," he said.

"But, I am seeing visuals on internet and reports that people are gathering in large numbers and not many are wearing mask which would mean that cases could further rise," he added.