Delhi reports 59 new cases, 4 deaths

New Delhi: The national Capital recorded 59 COVID-19 cases and four deaths on Saturday while the positivity rate dropped to 0.08 per cent, according to data shared by the health department here.



The four new fatalities have pushed the death toll in the city to 25,027.

On Friday, the national Capital had recorded 66 cases, one fatality and a positivity rate of 0.09 per cent, while on Thursday the city had logged 72 COVID-19 infections and one death with a positivity rate of 0.10 per cent.

The city's case positivity rate had reached its highest at 36 per cent in the last week of April.

Delhi had recorded 77 cases and one death on Wednesday, while the daily infection tally was 76 with two deaths the day before.

Despite the fall in daily cases in the last several days, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has cautioned that the chance of the third wave of the COVID-19 infections was quite real and asserted that his government was preparing on a "war-footing" to combat it.

Last week, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) had passed a colour-coded response action plan under which curbs will be implemented in accordance with the severity of the COVID-19 situation to deal with a possible third wave of the pandemic.

Kejriwal had last week had inaugurated a genome-sequencing laboratory at the ILBS hospital here and said these labs will detect the lethality of the coronavirus variants and help the government prepare accordingly.

A total of 76,421 tests, including 52,490 RT-PCR and 23,931 rapid antigen tests, were conducted a day ago, according to the health bulletin on Saturday.

The number of active cases decreased to 621 on Saturday from 657 a day before. The number of people in home isolation dropped to 212 from 228 on Friday while the number of containment zones slightly rose to 422 from 418 a day before, it said.

Meanwhile, around 87,000 people were vaccinated against coronavirus in Delhi on Friday and less than one day's stock of vaccine was available in the city, according to official data.

According to the CoWin portal, over 71,000 beneficiaries received vaccine jabs on Saturday.

The vaccination bulletin released by the Delhi government said over 92 lakh doses have been administered in the city since the inoculation exercise started on January 16.

As many as 21.88 lakh people have received both the doses.

According to the Delhi government's data, the city had around 2.67 lakh vaccine doses left on Saturday morning.

The health bulletin said the stock will last less than a day.

Vaccination centres across Delhi can administer around 2.26 lakh doses daily, but the inoculation number crossed the one lakh mark only once (on Tuesday) in the last one week.

A leading private hospital in Delhi on Saturday claimed that joint pain and backache were the most common problems reported among post-Covid patients at its orthopaedic department.

Even after recovering from the coronavirus infection, a large number of people are struggling with post-Covid complications, ranging from weakness to hair fall and skin complications.

According to Dr Vishal Nigam, orthopedic and spine surgeon at the Moolchand Hospital, "Back pain and joint pain after Covid have been the most common presentation in orthopaedic clinics. Almost 15 per cent patients present with joint pains or arthralgia, and 45 per cent patients present with muscle pains or myalgia".

Joint pain can be temporary or can last longer, he said.