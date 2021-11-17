Delhi reports 44 new cases and zero deaths

New Delhi: Delhi recorded 44 fresh COVID-19 cases and zero death while the positivity rate stood at 0.08 per cent, according to data shared by the health department here on Tuesday.



Twenty-four patients were discharged in the last 24 hours.

With the new cases, the tally in the city climbed to 14,40,484. Of this, over 14.15 lakh patients have recovered from the disease. The death toll stands at 25,095.

According to the health bulletin, authorities conducted 52,166 tests, including 40,958 RT-PCR ones, while the rest are rapid antigen tests, the previous day. There are 357 active cases in Delhi, up from 337 on Monday. Nearly 156 patients are in home isolation, down from 164 the previous day.

Meanwhile, in an effort to augment public transport in view of severe air pollution, the government is hiring around 1,000 private buses and has sought the DDMA's permission for standing passengers in Metro trains and buses in the city.