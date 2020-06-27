Delhi reports 3,460 new cases, 63 deaths

New Delhi: Delhi on Friday reported 3,460 new COVID-19 cases after experiencing the highest single-day surge in cases for the last few days this week, taking the total tally here to 77,240.



The Delhi government said that the Capital currently has 27,657 active cases, of which 16,249 are under home isolation. The Delhi government had on Thursday also managed to pressure the L-G to roll back on the new home isolation guidelines, effectively reversing the rules to as they were before the Centre stepped in.

However, with 63 deaths added to the toll in the last 24 hours, COVID-19 fatalities here have reached 2,492. Moreover, as many as 47,091 patients have recovered so far with 2,326 of them having recovered in the last 24 hours. A total of 4,59,156 tests have been conducted as on Friday evening, as per the official health bulletin, with 21,144 tests conducted in the last 24 hours.

The number of COVID-19 containment zones in Delhi will increase in the coming days after a re-mapping of such areas as authorities have decided to divide them into micro clusters for better surveillance and contact-tracing, officials said on Friday.

In Northwest district, where the exercise has been concluded, there has been a rise in the number of containment zones from 21 to 28, an official said. In some districts, the process is yet to begin as officials are still redrawing the boundaries of the

containment zones, another official said.