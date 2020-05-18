Delhi reports 299 new Covid-19 cases, total crosses 10,000-mark

The fourth phase of nationwide lockdown to stop the spread of the coronavirus disease Covid-19 begins today and will continue till May 31. However, many of the stringent restrictions that were in place till now have been lifted including that on interstate and intrastate travel. The Centre has also allowed states governments to grade zones based on the prevalence of Covid-19 cases.

In fresh guidelines, the home ministry also allowed the resumption of app-based cab services; gave permission to the functioning of all shops, markets and commercial establishments except those in malls; and eased curbs on private offices that were previously allowed to function with 33% staff strength. However, Metro services and air travel, will still not be allowed.



Globally, the coronavirus has killed at least 313,611 people and infected at least 4,680,700, according to an AFP tally based on official sources.

Delhi reports 299 new Covid-19 cases, total crosses 10,000



Delhi reported 299 new Covid-19 positive cases reported in last 24 hrs, according to ANI. There have been 283 recovered/discharged/migrated in the same period. However, no deaths reported in this duration.

The total number of positive cases in the national capital now stand at 10,054 -including 4485 recovered/discharged and 160 deaths.