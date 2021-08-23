Delhi reports 24 cases; positivity rate at 0.04%

New Delhi: Delhi reported zero daily deaths due to COVID-19 for the third consecutive day on Sunday and 24 new cases of the infection, while the positivity rate stood at 0.04 per cent, according to the health department here.



This is the 13th time since the beginning of the second wave of the pandemic that the national capital has logged zero fatality due to the disease in a day.

The new cases push the overall infection tally in the city to 14,37,317. Of these, over 14.11 lakh patients have recovered from the disease, and the death toll stands at 25,079, a bulletin issued by the department showed.

Twenty-six people have succumbed to the disease this month so far. The cumulative death toll was 25,053 on July 31.

On Saturday, the capital reported 19 COVID-19 cases, the lowest since April 15 last year when 17 people were diagnosed with the disease.

On Friday, the capital reported 57 cases of the coronavirus infection, as the positivity rate stood at 0.08 per cent.

There are 398 active cases of the disease in Delhi at present, and 129 of them are under home-isolation.

The number of containment zones stands at 236, the bulletin showed.

Meanwhile, over 92,300 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Delhi on Saturday of which 64,931 received their first dose, according to official data.

The vaccination bulletin released by the Delhi government on Sunday said over 1.23 crore doses have been administered in Delhi since the inoculation exercise started on January 16. As many as 34.86 lakh people have received both the doses, it said.

According to the Delhi government's data, the city had over five lakh vaccine doses over two lakh Covaxin and 2.99 lakh Covishield — left as on Sunday morning.