Delhi reports 228 fresh COVID-19 cases, 10 deaths

New Delhi: Delhi recorded 228 new coronavirus cases and 10 deaths on Wednesday, authorities said, as the total number of tests conducted till date crossed the one-crore mark.

On Monday, the city had recorded 161 cases, the lowest in nearly nine months, with a positivity rate of 0.32 per cent.

The infection tally stood over 6.33 lakh and the death toll mounted to 10,774 with the new fatalities, the authorities said on Wednesday.

These 228 new cases came out the 63,161 tests conducted the previous day, including 32,957 RT-PCR tests and 30,204 rapid antigen tests, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Health Department.

The number of tests per million was over 5.2 lakh as on Tuesday, while the cumulative figure crossed the one-crore mark.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal hailed the feat, saying Delhi had successfully contained the scale and spread of the infection with increased testing and treatment.

"Delhi sets a new record! We have conducted over 1 crore Corona tests to date, equivalent to 50% of Delhi's population," he tweeted.

This month, 585 cases were reported on January 1; 494 on January 2; 424 on January 3; 384 on January 4; 442 on January 5; 654 on January 6; 486 on January 7; 444 on January 8; 519 on January 9; 399 on January 10; 306 on January 11; 386 on January 12; 357 on January 13 and 340 on January 14. From January 15-18, the daily figures stood at 295; 299; 246 and 231 respectively.

The active cases tally on Wednesday dropped to 2,147 from 2,334 the previous day, while the positivity rate was 0.36 per cent.

The bulletin said the total number of coronavirus cases has climbed to 6,33,049, while the recovery rate was over 97 per cent.

According to the Wednesday bulletin, out of the total number of 9,200 beds in COVID hospitals, 8,232 are vacant.

The bulletin said 6,20,128 patients have recovered, been discharged or migrated out of the city so far.