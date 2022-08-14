Delhi reports 2,162 fresh Covid cases and 5 deaths; positivity rate at 12.64%
New Delhi: Delhi on Sunday reported 2,162 fresh COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 12.64 per cent, while five more people died due to the disease, according to data shared by the city health department.
This is the 12th consecutive day when the city has logged more than 2,000 cases in a day.
The fresh cases on Sunday came out of 17,106 COVID-19 tests, the health department said in its latest bulletin.
With the fresh infections and fatalities, Delhi's caseload stands at 19,84,595 and the death toll at 26,381, it said.
There are 8,430 active COVID-19 cases in the city. As many as 5,734 patients are in home isolation, the bulletin said.
Of the 9,415 beds reserved for COVID-19 patients in various Delhi hospitals, 585 were occupied on Sunday.
Beds at Covid care centres and Covid health centres were lying vacant, it said.
There are 326 containment zones in the city, it added.
Amid a spike in COVID-19 cases in Delhi over the last week, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had on Tuesday said though the cases were on the rise, there was no need to panic as most of them were mild in nature.
Despite the rise in the positivity rate, the city government is not implementing the Graded Response Action Plan devised by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority since hospital admissions are low.
