Delhi reports 1st malaria death in five years

New Delhi: Delhi recorded its first death due to malaria in the last 5 years when a 6-year-old boy from Madanpur Khadar near Sarita Vihar died in September of the disease. This was certified by the municipal corporation's death review committee and reported by the SDMC on Tuesday.



Dr LR Verma, Additional Medical Health Officer (Vector Borne Diseases) at SDMC's Public Health department said, "The boy and his family lived in an unauthorised colony in unhygienic conditions. The child must have been ill for some time but either the family did not seek timely medical help or approached a quack rather than a qualified doctor. The child had been running a high temperature and was admitted to Holy Family hospital on the morning of September 24 in a comatose condition. He died the same day. This could have been avoided if he had received treatment on time. No one should die of malaria in today's time that too in a city like Delhi."

SDMC Mayor Anamika Mithilesh confirmed the facts. "The 6-year-old boy

was running a high temperature and his family admitted him to Holy Family hospital. However, he could not get proper care at the hospital otherwise there should not have been a death due to malaria. There could have been negligence on the hospital's part," she said.