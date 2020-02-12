Delhi rejects politics of hate

New Delhi: Electorates of the national Capital on Tuesday gave the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party a resounding victory for the third consecutive time, signalling a new trend in politics where 'politics of work won over politics of hatred' that was being fed to the people by the BJP.



Prominent faces of AAP — Manish Sisodia and Raghav Chadha emerged victorious from their respective constituencies after a seesaw battle.

Sisodia, who was the Deputy Chief Minister in the AAP-led dispensation and led the Delhi government's education reforms, defeated his BJP rival Ravinder Singh Negi by over 3,000 votes, after trailing in the initial trends. Raghav Chadha, who was fielded from Rajinder Nagar constituency in place of the sitting MLA, went on to defeat his BJP rival by the margin of 20,058 votes.

Atishi, who was fielded from Kalkaji, won by 11,393 votes. She was also trailing initially. However, BJP's candidate for Kalkaji seat, Dharambir Singh alleged that there is an issue with an EVM and requested for a recount, poll officials said.

AAP's S K Bagga won from the Krishna Nagar constituency by a margin of 3,995 votes. He was pitted against BJP's Anil Goyal. The Tri Nagar and Shalimar Bagh seats also went to Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party. AAP's Preeti Tomar won the Tri Nagar seat by 12,000 votes, while Bandana Kumari emerged victorious on the Shalimar Bagh seat by a margin of 800 votes.

AAP's Kuldeep Kumar was fighting against Raj Kumar of BJP and defeated him from the Kondli seat by 17,907 votes. Mukesh Kumar Ahlawat of the AAP defeated BJP's Ram Chander Chawriya from Sultanpur Majra by a margin of 48,025 votes. Mahinder Goyal of the AAP won the Rithala seat after defeating BJP's Manish Chaudhary by 13,873 votes, while Jangpura seat was won by AAP's Praveen Kumar by 16,063 votes after defeating BJP's Impreet Singh Bakshi.

Ram Singh Netaji of AAP won the Badarpur seat against Ramvir Singh Bidhuri of BJP by 3,719 votes. The AAP headed back to power for a third time in Delhi, with the party winning in 62 of the total 70 seats. The elections to the Delhi Legislative Assembly were held on February 8.

Sitting MLA Amanatullah Khan of Aam Admi Party has won Okhla seat with a record margin of 71,807 votes. Amanatullah was up against Congress Parvez Hashmi and Brahm Singh of BJP. "This is Delhi's slap on hate politics. The people of Delhi have given a 'Current' to BJP and Amit Shah. People have voted for development and work," Amanatullah said.

Meanwhile, conceding defeat, Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari congratulated

Kejriwal for his resounding victory and also expressed his gratitude to BJP cadres for their hard work.