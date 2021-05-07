Delhi registers minimum temperature of 21.7 degrees Celsius

New Delhi: The national capital registered a minimum temperature of 21.7 degrees Celsius on Friday, three notches below the season's average, the India Meteorological Department said.



The IMD has forecast a partly cloudy sky, while the maximum temperature is expected to settle around 38 degrees Celsius. The relative humidity recorded at 8:30 am was 69 per cent.

The minimum and maximum temperatures on Thursday were 26.2 degrees Celsius and 39.7 degrees Celsius respectively.