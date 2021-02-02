Delhi records single-day rise of 121 COVID cases

New Delhi: The national Capital reported 121 fresh COVID-19 cases and three deaths due to the disease on Monday, the lowest in the last 10 months, authorities said.



Only 32 COVID-19 patients needed hospitalisation, which was also the lowest in the last 10 months, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain tweeted.

The death toll mounted to 10,856 and the cumulative COVID-19 case count rose to 6,35,217.

The 121 cases came out of 43,712 tests, including 29,730 RT-PCR and 14,342 rapid antigen ones, conducted the previous day for detection of COVID-19, according to a bulletin issued by the Delhi Health Department.

The tally of active cases has dropped to 12,265 from 1,361 on Sunday, the bulletin said, adding that 6,23,096 patients have recovered, been discharged or migrated so far.

According to the bulletin, 5,682 beds out of the total 6,306 in the city's COVID-19 hospitals are vacant. The number of people in home isolation dropped to 504 from 548 on Sunday.

Jain said the severity of Coronavirus is on a downward trend, but "we should be careful".

"Wear Mask and follow social distancing to keep yourself and your family safe," he tweeted.

Meanwhile, a total of 7,893 people — around 75 per cent of the targeted beneficiaries —were administered the vaccine against the coronavirus in Delhi on Monday, officials said.

Fifteen cases of adverse event following immunisation (AEFI) were reported during the day, they said.

Vaccines were administered at 106 centres. Each centre has a target of 100 immunisations against COVID-19 per day, said a senior Delhi government officer.

"The vaccination percentage was 74.46 per cent. There were 23 sites where 100 or more vaccinations (were) achieved. These included seven centres set up at Delhi government hospitals," he said.

Under the nationwide Coronavirus vaccination programme, health workers are being administered the vaccines first. The priority group that will receive the vaccine includes health workers, frontline workers, people above 50 years of age and those with co-morbidities.

Coronavirus vaccination in Delhi is held four days a week, barring Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays.