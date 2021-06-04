Delhi records minimum temperature of 26.1 degrees Celsius

New Delhi: Delhi on Friday recorded a minimum temperature of 26.1 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).



The relative humidity was recorded at 64 per cent at 8.30 am.

The weatherman has predicted partly cloudy skies for the day with the maximum temperature likely to settle around 39 degrees Celsius.

On Thursday, Delhi had recorded a high of 38.2 degrees Celsius, two notches below the normal for this time of the year, and a low of 24.4 degrees Celsius, three notches below normal.