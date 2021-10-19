Delhi records minimum temperature of 22.4 deg C

New Delhi: The minimum temperature in the national capital on Tuesday settled at 22.4 degrees Celsius, officials said.



The humidity in the morning was recorded at 91 per cent, the India Meteorological Department said. The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 29 degrees Celsius.

On Monday, the minimum temperature had settled at 20.1 degrees Celsius, and rains cooled the weather later in the day, with the maximum temperature being recorded at 23.9 degrees Celsius.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) of Delhi on Tuesday morning was at the 'satisfactory' level (59), data from Central Pollution Control Board showed. For Anand Vihar, the AQI was 'satisfactory', and at ITO Delhi, R K Puram and Pusa it was in the 'good' category.

An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

The IMD has forecast south-westerly winds later in the day.