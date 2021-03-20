Delhi records minimum temperature of 16.8 deg C

New Delhi: Delhi woke up to a clear sky on Saturday morning with the minimum temperature settling at 16.8 degrees Celsius, a Met official said.



The maximum temperature is likely to be around 34 degrees Celsius, without any possibility of rain, he said.

Strong surface winds with speed up to 20-30 km/h are expected on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the air quality in the national capital was recorded in the "poor" category. The air quality index (AQI) was 293 as per the Ministry of Earth Sciences' SAFAR app.

An AQI between 201 and 300 is considered poor, 301-400 very poor and 401-500 severe, while an AQI above 500 falls in the severe plus category.