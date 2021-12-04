Delhi records minimum temperature at 11 degrees Celsius

New Delhi: The national capital recorded a minimum temperature of 11 degrees Celsius Saturday morning, two notches above the season's average, the India Meteorological Department said.

The humidity was recorded at 97 per cent.

The weather department has predicted moderate fog during the day and the maximum temperature is likely to settle around 23 degrees Celsius.

According to the real-time data of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the air quality index at 372 was recorded in the "very poor" category.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".