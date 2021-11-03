Delhi records min temp 15.9 degrees Celsius

New Delhi: Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 15.9 degrees Celsius, a notch above normal, on Wednesday, the India Meteorological Department said.



The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 30 degrees Celsius.

The mercury is likely to drop by a few notches over the next two to three days with the wind direction changing to northwesterly, the meteorological department said.

Northwesterly winds are cold and blow from the Himalayas towards the plains.

The minimum temperature is predicted to drop to 14 degrees Celsius on November 5.