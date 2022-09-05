Delhi records max temp of 36.90C: IMD

New Delhi: The maximum temperature in Delhi on Sunday settled at 36.9 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season's average, the India Meteorological Department said. The minimum temperature in the national capital was recorded at 26.8 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season's average, it said.



The relative humidity oscillated between 82 per cent and 46 per cent. The IMD has predicted generally cloudy skies in Delhi on Monday.

The maximum temperature is expected to settle around 37 degrees Celsius and the minimum around 27 degrees Celsius.