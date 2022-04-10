Delhi records April's hottest day in 5 yrs at 42.4 degrees Celsius

New Delhi: The blistering heatwave sweeping across Delhi-NCR intensified further on Saturday with the maximum temperature in the national Capital rising to 42.4 degrees Celsius, the highest in April in five years, and nearing the 45-degree mark in neighbouring Gurugram. The Capital had recorded a maximum temperature of 43.2 degrees Celsius on April 21, 2017. The all-time highest maximum temperature for the month was 45.6 degrees Celsius on April 29, 1941.



The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said this is the first time in 72 years

that Delhi has recorded such a high temperature in the first half of April. The meteorological office has issued an orange alert warning of a severe heatwave in the city on Sunday too.

The IMD uses four colour codes for weather warnings — green (no action needed), yellow (watch and stay updated), orange (be prepared) and red (take action). The maximum temperature of 42.4 degrees Celsius at Delhi's base station, Safdarjung Observatory, was eight notches above normal for this time of the year. At 44.5 degrees Celsius, Gurugram was 10 degrees warmer than average. Gurugram's all-time high maximum temperature of 44.8 degrees

Celsius was recorded on April 28, 1979. The mercury settled at 45.2 degrees Celsius in Haryana's Faridabad.

Barring SPS Mayur Vihar, which recorded a high of 40.2 degrees Celsius, all automatic weather stations in the city recorded maximum temperatures above 42 degrees Celsius, IMD data showed.

The weather stations at Ridge, Ayanagar, Mungeshpur, Najafgarh, Pitampura and Sports Complex recorded maximum temperatures of 43.9 degrees Celsius, 43.6 degrees Celsius, 43 degrees Celsius, 43.3 degrees Celsius, 43.4 degrees Celsius and 43.9 degrees Celsius, respectively.