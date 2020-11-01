Delhi records 5,062 fresh COVID-19 cases

New Delhi: The national Capital recorded 5,062 fresh COVID-19 cases on Saturday, taking the infection tally to over 3.86 lakh, even as the positivity rate jumped to nearly 11.5 per cent amid festivities and rising pollution in the city. These fresh cases came out of the 44,330 tests conducted the previous day which also coincided with a festival.



This is the fourth consecutive day when over 5,000 cases have been reported in a day in the city. The highest single-day spike till date here — 5,891 cases —was recorded on Friday.

On Saturday, 41 new fatalities were recorded, pushing the death toll in the national capital to 6,511, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department. The tally of active cases on Saturday rose to 32,719 from 32,363 the previous day, as per the bulletin. The positivity rate stood at 11.42 per cent.

Meanwhile, Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said passengers can travel on all seats of public transport buses from November 1, and cautioned that travellers will have to wear face masks and maintain physical distancing.

Gahlot, however, said no passengers will be allowed to travel in standing position.

The Delhi government on also allowed marriage gatherings of up to 200 persons in closed spaces and the number of participants depending on the size of ground in case of open spaces.

Earlier, the marriage gatherings with an upper limit of 50 persons only were allowed in the city.

A Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) order issued by Chief Secretary Vijay Dev on Saturday also stated that all the departments, autonomous bodies, PSUs, corporations and local bodies under the Delhi government will maintain "status quo" with respect to prohibited and permitted activities up to November 30.