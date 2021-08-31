Delhi records 20 cases, one death

New Delhi: After recording zero fatalities for four consecutive days, Delhi on Monday reported one Covid death and 20 fresh cases of the covid-19 virus. Four months ago, almost all districts in the city were reporting 2,000-3,000 Covid-19 cases daily, however the infection rate has declined considerably with the positivity rate at 0.4 percent, Delhi's Health Minister announced.



"The Covid-19 situation is under control in Delhi. The positivity rate in the national capital is 0.4%. The government has decided to establish more than 6,800 ICU beds in seven hospitals within 6 months," the Minister said while speaking to the media.

For the past week, the single-day case tally has not exceeded 50 as the markets and the city has opened up gradually. A total of 20 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Delhi on Monday with one death being logged in the capital, according to a health

bulletin. The positivity rate stood at 0.04 per cent and 375 active cases were recorded in the city over the last 24 hours.

Thirty six people recovered from the virus in the same period, taking the cumulative recoveries to 14,12,280.

The death count in the city climbed to 25,081 while the cumulative caseload climbed to 14,37,736 with the addition of fresh

cases.

Over 1.53 lakh anti-Covid vaccines were administered in the national capital on Monday, according to the CoWin portal.

According to the vaccine bulletin issued by the Delhi government, 10,828 people were vaccinated against the infection on Sunday. The number of doses was low since a majority of government vaccination centres are shut on Sundays.

The first dose was given to 3,413 people, while 7,415 received the second dose, the bulletin said. The city has so far given 1,33,82,514 vaccine doses, including 95,59,634 first doses and 38,22,880 second doses of the Covid vaccines, according to the portal.