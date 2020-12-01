Delhi records 108 COVID deaths; 3,726 new cases take tally to 5.7L

New Delhi: Delhi recorded 3,726 fresh COVID-19 cases on Monday, the lowest in 15 days, while the daily death toll crossed the 100-mark again and stood at 108. While a total of 50,670 tests for the detection of coronavirus cases were conducted the previous day, the number of RT-PCR tests surpassed that of rapid antigen ones, according to a bulletin by the Delhi health department on Monday.



As many as 26,645 RT-PCR tests and 24,025 rapid antigen tests were conducted on Sunday. A record 69,051 tests, including 33,147 RT-PCR ones, the highest till date, were conducted on Friday. However, the number of deaths crossed the 100-mark again and stood at 108. Delhi had reported 68 deaths on Sunday, the lowest since November 6 when the city recorded 64 fatalities.

As many as 131 COVID-related deaths were recorded on November 18, the highest till date.

The positivity rate was 7.35 per cent on Monday. It was 7.64 per cent on Sunday, 7.24 per cent on Saturday, the lowest since October 23; 8.51 per cent on Friday, 8.65 per cent on Thursday and 8.49 per cent on Wednesday.

The city had recorded its highest single-day spike of 8,593 cases on November 11. According to the bulletin, the total number of coronavirus cases climbed to 5,70,374 on Monday, of which 5,28,315 have recovered.

The tally of active cases in Delhi was 32,885 on Monday down from 35091 on Sunday.

The number of COVID-19 containment zones in Delhi rose to 5,552 on Monday from 5,441 on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai, who had tested positive for COVID-19 last week, has been discharged from hospital, an official said on Monday.The official said that Rai will be under home isolation for the next few days following doctors' advice.

"On Sunday evening, the minister was discharged from hospital after his medical condition improved," he said.

On November 26, the Environment Minister had tested positive for Coronavirus and had been admitted to Max Hospital, Saket.

Rai is the third minister in the Arvind Kejriwal government, who has tested positive for COVID-19.

Earlier, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Health Minister Satyendar Jain had been infected with coronavirus.

Rai, who is also the AAP's Delhi convenor, had met party workers around Diwali.

The minister had not attended the all-party meeting convened by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to discuss the COVID-19 situation in Delhi on November 19 as he was not feeling well.

Meanwhile, the Delhi BJP has accused the Delhi government of misleading the public by claiming there were enough hospital beds. State chief Adesh Gupta claimed there was a bed-shortage in Delhi not reflected in officially on paper.