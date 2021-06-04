Delhi rapper goes missing after cryptic message on Instagram

New Delhi: A Delhi-based musician has now been missing since Wednesday evening after he posted a cryptic message on his social media. 23-year-old Aditya Tiwari who went by the name MC Kode is a rapper by profession. On Wednesday, his friends reshared Kode's story from his Instagram account where he had written that he is standing at an isolated bridge overlooking the Yamuna. According to friends of Tiwari, he was being harassed by a few "right-wing" social media groups who had shared one of his old videos where he was seen "insulting Hinduism".



"Kode apologised for everything. These right-wing groups kept on harassing him and sent death threats. They took the address of his family and threatened to kill his family," one of Kode's friends, who didn't want to be named, said.

While the Delhi Police was called and a search party was sent, the whereabouts of Tiwari are still unknown. On the other hand, the right-wing groups have started attacking his supporters and friends.

Speaking to Millennium Post, one of Kode's friends Shereen, a Pune-based student said, "I just want to say that this online culture of misleading information and circulating it without context has been used to such an extent that it killed Kode and the hip-hop culture in India... Kode has apologised for everything he said, did every possible thing to maintain peace but certain people were/are determined to harm him and his family... I hope we can find him soon and whoever is responsible for this crisis is made to face the consequences."

In his apology on Instagram, Kode had reportedly written that he was a teenager when he said those things. He claimed that he has been left with no source of income as brands had cancelled their contracts with him.

"Kode is one of the most gentle, kind and respectful man I know. He has done a lot for the hip-hop community in India. Cancel culture is a toxic trend and we need to stop with it... His personal details were leaked, people associated with him were being bullied. We are praying for him and doing all that we can to find him," said one of Kode's friends who did not want to be named.