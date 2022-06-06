Delhi Prisons organises culmination prog for 'Environment Literacy Week'

New Delhi: The Delhi Prisons organised a culmination programme for "Environment Literacy Week" on Sunday, to celebrate World Environment Day, in jails number 4 and 5. The programme was organised in association with Delhi State Legal Service Authority (DSLSA).



During the function, a "Vertical Garden" made from waste plastic bottles by jail inmates, was inaugurated at Central Jail number 5 Tihar. In addition, a Suksham Van (Micro Forest) was also inaugurated there in which saplings of Kalpvriksh, Ashok, Neem, Jamun, Amla and Guava were planted. A "Panch Vatika" (i.e plantation of five varieties of trees) was launched at Central Jail number 4 Tihar. The Legal Aid Facilities extended to the inmates were also inspected by the Hon'ble Justice and other dignitaries.

The function started on May 29, in which a one-day workshop on environmental protection was also organized at the NDMC Convention Centre here. Further, a Webinar on the topic of "Environmental Legal Literacy - Zero Waste Life Style" was organised by DSLSA in collaboration with the Directorate of Education, GNCTD and Association of Indian Universities (AIU) on both June 2 and 3.

Justice Navin Chawla, Judge of Delhi High Court was the chief guest. His address encouraged the inmates as well as jail staff the love and care for nature and exhorted everyone to pursue a healthy environment. He also appreciated the efforts of DSLSA and Delhi Prisons for their efforts in this regard and said that such green initiatives have a positive impact on the jail environment and the well being of inmates. He further stressed that this was the culmination of Environment Literacy Week only and the programme should continue in all the jails of Delhi. The program was also graced by Bharat Parashar, Member Secretary, DSLSA, Sandeep Goel, Director General, Delhi Prisons, Rohit Mehra, IRS and Geetanjali Mehra, IRS (Popularly known as the Green Couple).